Wed 7th May, 2025

Entry deadline extended for 60th anniversary edition Miss Gibraltar 2025

Miss Gibraltar 2024 Shania Ballester was photographed at Gibraltar International Airport before departing for the Miss World pageant in Telangana, India. Miss Ballester will be competing in various rounds during the competition ahead of the final on May 31.

By Chronicle Staff
7th May 2025

No1 Models Gibraltar is extending the deadline for Miss Gibraltar 2025 entries by one final week to give young women in Gibraltar a last opportunity to take part in the landmark 60th anniversary show.

With such a special year ahead, organisers want to ensure that every eligible young woman has the chance to be involved.

Organisers have promised that this year’s pageant will be one of the most memorable in Miss Gibraltar’s history and a true celebration of beauty, empowerment, and legacy.

“We know how much Miss Gibraltar has meant to this community over the past six decades,” Pageant director Kelvin Hewitt.
“This is a chance to be part of something truly historic. We’ve already received five strong applications, but we’re hoping to see even more young women step forward and join this milestone event.”

“The Miss Gibraltar pageant offers life-changing opportunities: international travel, personal development, public speaking, and the chance to represent Gibraltar on the world stage.”

“Let’s make the 60th edition one to remember.”

“Miss Gibraltar is more than just a pageant; it’s part of our national identity. This 60th anniversary show should be a celebration of how far we’ve come, not the year we let this tradition fade. Let’s come together and make sure Gibraltar’s proudest stage continues for future generations.”

The continuation of the Miss Gibraltar pageant depends on the support and participation of the local community.

“Let’s not lose this iconic tradition, let’s keep it alive, together,” a statement said.

The new closing date is Sunday, May 11.

To enter, visit or reach out via Instagram: @MissGibraltarOfficial

