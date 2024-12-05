Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

Environmental Agency holds Christmas toy drive

By Chronicle Staff
5th December 2024

The Environmental Agency has been holding a Christmas toy drive with donations set to be gifted to local families in need.

The Agency has been collecting toys since October and is liasing with local charities for the distribution of the gifts.

“The aim is to ensure that every child has a gift this Christmas,” the Agency said.

“There has been a fantastic and generous response from the community, and the boardroom is full of donations for the toy drive.”

“We’ve received a wide range of donations, from bicycles, books and board games to dolls and stuffed toys.”

The Agency is also preparing party bags with sweets, chocolate and snacks to accompany the gifts and thanked Restsso, Saccone & Speed, Lewis Stagnetto and members of the public who’ve also contributed to this.

Donations can be brought to the Environmental Agency offices in 37 Town Range, from 9am to 4.15pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4pm on Fridays.

The closing date for donations is Friday, December 13.

