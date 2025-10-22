Environmental Agency launches second Christmas Toy Drive for local families

The Environmental Agency has launched its second Christmas Toy Drive to support local families in need during the festive season.

Following last year’s initiative, which provided gifts for children from 37 families, the Agency is once again appealing for donations to ensure that every child has a present to open on Christmas morning.

Christopher Segovia, Chief Environmental Health Officer, said: “The response to last year’s Toy Drive was extraordinary. Thanks to the generosity of our community we helped to ensure local children felt remembered and valued at Christmas.”

“This year, with continued community support we hope to continue making a meaningful difference in our community.”

Donations can be delivered to the public counter at the Environmental Agency’s offices at 37 Town Range, Monday to Friday, between 8.45am and 4.15pm.

