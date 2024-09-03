Environmental groups urge tighter protection of marine mammals after dolphin rescue
Environmental groups have reacted to the rescue on Sunday of a distressed dolphin caught in a fishing line, calling for tighter controls to protect marine mammals in British waters around the Rock. On Sunday morning Stuart Mason, a coxswain on the Gibraltar Pilots launch, jumped into the sea in the Bay of Gibraltar to help...
