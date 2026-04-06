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Equality Ministry launches first British Sign Language course

By Chronicle Staff
5th April 2026

The Ministry of Equality has launched its first British Sign Language course as part of efforts to support people who are d/Deaf in Gibraltar.

British Sign Language was recognised as an official language in Gibraltar in 2022. The course aims to train fully qualified interpreters locally, with no Level 6 qualified British Sign Language interpreters currently resident in Gibraltar.

The course is being delivered by Sign Code UK and is expected to run for around five years. During that time, successful applicants will complete Levels one and two in the first year, Level three in the second year, Level three Professional in the third year, and Levels four to six in the fourth and fifth years.

The training is intended to help students develop their signing skills progressively and improve communication within the d/Deaf community, while also creating new career opportunities.

Eight candidates have been selected to begin the course following what the Ministry described as a rigorous selection process, which included screening applicants to assess their interest, commitment and suitability for the programme.

Shortlisted applicants also went through an in-depth interview stage focused on communication skills, motivation and potential to benefit from and contribute to the course.

“I am thrilled to have launched this as it is imperative to have BSL interpreters locally,” the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said.

“BSL is not just something that persons who are d/Deaf want, it is something that they need.”

“It is a basic human right to be able to have a conversation with someone.”

“This course, together with the launch of Convo which we announced a few weeks ago, will serve to improve the lives of persons who are d/Deaf.”

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