Tue 20th Sep, 2022

Eric Rowbottom’s big challenge that should get us to listen

By Stephen Ignacio
20th September 2022

This Saturday Eric Rowbottom, better known in the sporting world as a wheelchair bound freelance photographer, will be taking up the type of challenge many have undertaken and never considered what it would be like for someone on a wheelchair. Climbing Mediterranean Steps, even for those fit enough to do, is a challenge in itself....

