Eric Rowbottom’s big challenge that should get us to listen
This Saturday Eric Rowbottom, better known in the sporting world as a wheelchair bound freelance photographer, will be taking up the type of challenge many have undertaken and never considered what it would be like for someone on a wheelchair. Climbing Mediterranean Steps, even for those fit enough to do, is a challenge in itself....
