ERS residents at Gibraltar v Moldova Men’s international friendly

The Gibraltar FA and St Joseph’s FC partnered to surprise Elderly Residential Services residents with Gibraltar football kits and tickets to the Gibraltar v Moldova match, fostering community engagement as part of the GFA’s new Social and Environmental Sustainability strategy.

Seven football fanatics who are ERS residents were surprised at Mount Alvernia with a visit from St Joseph’s FC and Gibraltar Men’s National Team players, Jayce Olivero and Ethan Santos.

The players presented the residents with their very own Gibraltar kits and scarves and invited them to the Men’s International Friendly at the Europa Point Stadium between Gibraltar and Moldova.

“The amazing Activities Team at the ERS, working together with the GFA’s staff, ensured that the residents enjoyed their evening out at Europa Point Stadium and witnessed the Men’s National Team’s 1-1 draw,” said a statement from the GFA.

St Joseph’s FC’s Technical Director added, “We are delighted to have supported this great initiative from the ERS staff. Supporting our elderly community has always been a priority for us, and we are continually exploring meaningful ways to make a positive impact.”

“This initiative reflects our shared commitment to caring for those who have contributed so much to our society, and we look forward to building on this foundation to create even more opportunities to support our elders.”

GFA’s SES Lead, Alexandra Ramagge, said the GFA are thrilled to support St Joseph’s FC in their initiative with the ERS residents and to see the delight on their faces when they visited them at Mount Alvernia with the Men’s National Team players.

“It was our absolute pleasure to welcome them to the Men’s International Friendly against Moldova at the Europa Point Stadium, where they were wearing their Gibraltar kits and enjoying the match,” he said.

“We would like to thank the Activities Team at the ERS for their amazing work in bringing the residents to the match, and we look forward to working together in the future to ensure that residents at the ERS can continue to enjoy Gibraltarian football.”