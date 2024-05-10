Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

ESC urges UK to ‘stop and take stock’ amid concerns treaty could ‘erode’ British sovereignty

By Gabriella Peralta
9th May 2024

The European Scrutiny Committee has urged the UK Government to pause the negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, raising concerns some arrangements under discussion could erode British sovereignty “to the point of meaninglessness”. In a letter to Foreign Office Minister David Rutley, European Scrutiny Committee Chair Sir William Cash called on the UK Government...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Bank scammer takes thousands from local couple

Tue 7th May, 2024

Local News

Short-toed eagle rescued in Devils Tower Road

Wed 8th May, 2024

Local News

‘The King’s Residence’ submits new proposal for Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 6th May, 2024

Local News

New airside equipment for Gibraltar International Airport

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Sports

Angel Investor Saves Gibraltar Football Club Manchester 62 with $20m Investment,

Wed 8th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Allegations against McGrail lacked detail and substance, Inquiry told

9th May 2024

Local News
‘No conspiracy or collusion’ behind McGrail retirement, Inquiry told

8th May 2024

Features
Young Enterprise team launches llanito book

8th May 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous Beauty’s not a beast

8th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024