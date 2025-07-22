Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Jul, 2025

ESG calls for investigation into noxious fumes and ship pollution 

By Chronicle Staff
22nd July 2025

The Environmental Safety Group (ESG) has called for further information from the authorities following reports of noxious fumes affecting several sea-facing estates last Friday. 

The group said the fumes were noticeable late in the afternoon and described as a strong ‘drain’ smell that caused discomfort during the high temperatures. 

The ESG said it had followed up on direct reports and acknowledged the response by several agencies at the time.  

However, it said no conclusive cause had yet been identified and called for a thorough investigation to prevent similar incidents in future. 

It noted that the air quality monitoring pod at Harbour Views, one of three in the area, was briefly offline for maintenance during the incident, making it difficult to verify pollution levels.  

The group said that according to widespread social media comments, many estates were affected. 

While recognising the need for maintenance to ensure accurate data, the ESG said it hoped equipment could be serviced with urgency, particularly during hot summer conditions when a health warning to remain indoors was already in effect. 

The group also raised concerns about further pollution observed on Saturday, which it attributed to offshore ship bunkering. It reported large clouds of black smoke drifting towards Camp Bay and ongoing emissions from vessels continuing into the night. 

The ESG called on the Gibraltar Port Authority to increase its surveillance and take enforcement action when such incidents occur. 

“Profits must not come before community and environmental costs,” the group said. 

