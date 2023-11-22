ESG welcomes new vehicle idling rules

The ESG on Wednesday said it welcomes the roll-out of the anti-idling law by the Ministry for Transport taking effect initially in designated areas outside schools.

The group said it believes additional idling hotspots should follow as soon as possible.

Signposted areas will be designated and the law applies to all motor vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, and is subject to a fine of up to £1000, the Gibraltar Government announced earlier this month.

These no idling zones will be introduced in areas surrounding schools, but may extend to other areas around Gibraltar, the Government added.

“Clearly enforcement of the new law is paramount as well as a parallel information campaign informing the community of the health effects of car emissions on our lungs, especially on the young and vulnerable,” the ESG said.

“The ESG has long campaigned for action on idling and therefore supports this measure to reduce pollution and help clean up our air quality.”