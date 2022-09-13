Ethan Santos signs for Manchester 62
Manchester two continued reinforcing their squad with the latest signing, just before the transfer deadline seeing a surprise move by Ethan Santos to Manchester 62. The former Mons Calpe player, who had indicated this summer his wish to move, will be joining Jamie Bosio, formerly from Europa, as one of the latest recruitments by David...
