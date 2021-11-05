Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Eurafrica announces dates for 2022

By Stephen Ignacio
4th November 2021

Eurafrica Trail 2022 has this week announced its dates for 2022 with the Vertical Runnin Gobraltar expected to take place on November 1. From October 28 to November 1, 2022, the Intercontinental race will once again take trail runners through the mountains and towns of the Strait of Gibraltar across the two continents. This returning...

