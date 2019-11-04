Eurafrica finishes in Gibraltar
The ascension to the O’Hara Battery, the highest point in Gibraltar, closed a week of competition which brought together both sides of the Straits. The two continents, three countries Eurafrica Trail Event saw Morocco, Gibraltar and Spain united in organising the international event which culminated in Zaid Ait Malek and Megan Wilson become the eventual...
