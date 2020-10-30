Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Oct, 2020

Sports

Eurafrica forced to cancel on eve of the event

Archive image of Eurafrica Trail runners at the last event held in Gibraltar.

By Stephen Ignacio
30th October 2020

Eurafrica Trail organisers were forced to cancel their planned event which was due to start this Friday after the announcement by the Junta de Andalucia this week of its restrictions on movement across the region as from today Friday until November 9.
The event organisers, who had already been forced to reduce the event’s scope to just using routes within the Spanish territory announced their decision this Thursday, just twenty-four hours before the event was due to start.
The original Eurafrica Trail event has in the past taken hundreds of trail runners through routes across three countries in two continents. During the past two years the event has included Gibraltar as one of the venues with runners competing the Vertical Run in Gibraltar, a steep elevation run up to the top of then Rock which attracted a couple of hundred international runners to the Rock each year.
Organisers had this year already removed the inclusion of Gibraltar and Morocco within its schedule due to the ongoing global pandemic. The event was due to take place across several provinces in Andalucia this weekend.
With the Spanish authorities now implementing new restrictions on movements both between regions and in Andalusia’s case across numerous provinces, the event organisers have been forced to cancel the event at the last minute.
Organisers communicated to runners that the “conditions imposed by the restrictions on movements across great parts of Andalusia, fro, Friday 30 October to Monday 9 November, prevented the planned event from taking place.”

(Archive image from last years event in Gibraltar)

