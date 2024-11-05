Eurafrica made its return to the Rock with Vertical Run as first stage

The Eurafrica Trail made a return to the Rock on Halloween with the first stage of its 82km, five-stage, intercontinental event.

The Visit Gibraltar Vertical Run, which has previously been the event’s final stage, was selected to open this year’s intercontinental series. Eighty-eight athletes registered to participate, although ten dropped out before the first run.

In its ninth edition, Eurafrica unites two regions separated by the Strait of Gibraltar, with each stage presenting new and varied challenges for athletes. The organizers describe their main aim as a “dream of uniting the two shores of the Strait of Gibraltar. To tell the story of this place, historical, remote, and unique, through a multi-stage mountain race. Our purpose is to link the cultures and nature of this region through sport.”

Despite challenges such as the global pandemic, the Eurafrica Trail has endured, now celebrating its ninth edition. Recognizing Gibraltar as a unique region, the event describes itself as connecting three countries and two continents. This year, new stages have been added to the route, with expanded events in Morocco.

The race began with the distribution of welcome packs in Tarifa (Cádiz) on Thursday, October 31st. Athletes were then transferred to Gibraltar for the first stage, the Gibraltar Vertical Race, covering 5K with a 500m elevation gain. The opening ceremony took place in what organizers called “the beautiful cave of San Miguel.”

On Friday, November 1, athletes traveled to the town of Estación de Gaucín, in the municipality of Cortes de la Frontera (Málaga), for the longest stage of the event. At the time of writing, it was unclear how recent weather alerts in the region might affect the event’s progress.

The stage in Gaucín was expected to cover 25K with a 1,000m elevation gain, winding through the natural parks of Grazalema and Alcornocales, past stone landscapes and forests, along trails beside the Guadiaro river, and up paths used in the local cork extraction industry.

On Saturday, November 2, athletes were set to continue with a “beautiful half marathon through the Mediterranean forests of the Alcornocales Natural Park in Algeciras (Cádiz), enjoying technical trails, fast tracks, and impressive views of the Strait.” This third stage in Cádiz covered 21K with an elevation gain of 1,100m.

From there, athletes would head to Tarifa to take a ferry to the African continent, arriving at the port of Tangier and continuing to Camp Africa in M’Diq. On Sunday, November 3, they would proceed to the Rif Mountains near Belwazen for a challenging “explosive stage” through small villages, valleys, and cultivated fields, with Jbel Abyad (White Mountain) as the stage summit and a viewpoint over the Strait. This picturesque half marathon covers 21 kilometers with a 1,650m elevation gain.

Today, Monday, November 4, athletes are scheduled to take on a new stage in Morocco. Described as “a spectacular and explosive short stage,” it winds through the mountains of M’Diq-Fnideq, between Tetouan and Tangier, closing this year’s Eurafrica with 13.5 km and a 600m elevation gain. “On Monday afternoon, we will travel the 14 kilometers of the Strait once more, returning by ferry between Tangier and Tarifa to conclude this incredible adventure of five days, three cultures, and two continents.”

At the time of writing, weather conditions were beginning to settle, allowing races to continue as planned. The Gibraltar stage, which opened the event, was held despite weather warnings issued for Cádiz and Málaga. Nonetheless, athletes were undeterred, arriving in Gibraltar to tackle a grueling route with a staggered start.

Officials described the Gibraltar route as “five dizzying kilometers, starting from the emblematic Casemates Square and concluding at Gibraltar’s highest point, O’Hara’s Battery, after offering unforgettable views of the Bay of Algeciras, the Strait of Gibraltar, and the Mediterranean Sea, passing through culturally and historically significant sites like the Windsor Suspension Bridge, the Wall, Mediterranean Steps, and the mythical Pillars of Hercules, Mons Calpe.”

Known for its intense elevation, the Gibraltar Vertical Run is one of the event’s most challenging stages. Diego Menéndez Rodríguez-Noriega finished first overall with a time of just over 27 minutes.

VISIT GIBRALTAR VERTICAL RACE RESULTS

Pl. Dorsal Nombre Club Sx Tiempo Gap

1. 6 MENÉNDEZ RODRÍGUEZ-NORIEGA Diego ASICS RUNNING Hombre 0:27:05.00

2. 2 AARAB Moha TEAM REDECORMOHA Hombre 0:27:50.00 +45.00

3. 59 LAGUNA PICÓ Jairo NEW GEN LURBEL TEAM Hombre 0:29:55.00 +2:50.00

4. 4 AIT MESKOUK Youssef HIGH ATLAS ULTRA TRAIL Hombre 0:30:35.00 +3:30.00

5. 50 HERNANZ FERNANDEZ Luis INDEPENDIENTE Hombre 0:32:32.00 +5:27.00

6. 3 AZKORBEBEITIA URIZAR Oihana EUSKALMUSHING TEAM Mujer 0:33:03.00 +5:58.00

7. 41 GIL GONZALEZ Felipe INDEPENDIENTE Hombre 0:33:51.00 +6:46.00

8. 44 GONZÁLEZ SALVATIERRA Daniel C.D PHYSICAL TRAIN3 Hombre 0:36:03.00 +8:58.00

9. 1 CERVÁN DE LA HABA Ana Maria INDEPENDIENTE Mujer 0:36:14.00 +9:09.00

10. 45 GOUSSE MERINO Israel C.D.A. CAMAS Hombre 0:36:26.00 +9:21.00

11. 18 COROMINA SAU Daniel INDEPENDIENTE Hombre 0:36:27.00 +9:22.00

12. 29 ELIZONDO ALZOLA Ainhoa PEÑA GUARA Mujer 0:36:57.00 +9:52.00

13. 67 MORALES ROJAS Alfonso CLUB ATLETISMO VELILLA DE SAN ANTONIO Hombre 0:37:35.00 +10:30.00

14. 10 BELTRAN TOLEDO Maria LURBEL Mujer 0:37:50.00 +10:45.00

15. 17 CLAVIJO GARCÍA Francisco Jose LA ARISTA CLUB Hombre 0:37:59.00 +10:54.00

16. 66 MOLINA JIMENEZ Fernando CD OCHO PICOS TRAIL Hombre 0:38:01.00 +10:56.00

17. 53 HERVÁS LUNA Alba M. TODOVERTICAL Mujer 0:38:02.00 +10:57.00

18. 22 DEL MAZO ALIA Noelia TEAM LOBXS Mujer 0:38:12.00 +11:07.00

19. 38 FUENTES MONTES Guillermo INDEPENDIENTE Hombre 0:38:23.00 +11:18.00

20. 28 EGEA LINARES Pau CLUB ATLETISMO ALCOY Hombre 0:38:36.00 +11:31.00

21. 77 RODRIGUEZ SOLERA José Miguel INDEPENDIENTE Hombre 0:38:57.00 +11:52.00

22. 60 LOPEZ LEDESMA David C.A. ALOVERA / SOMOS LOBXS Hombre 0:38:59.00 +11:54.00

23. 34 FERNÁNDEZ DEL CAMPO Yolanda ALPINO BENALMADENA Mujer 0:39:27.00 +12:22.00

24. 8 ALLEN Craig MATLOCK AC Hombre 0:39:28.00 +12:23.00

25. 51 HERRERA MORENO María MARAZUELA RUN & TRI Mujer 0:39:39.00 +12:34.00

26. 27 DUPONT Maurice CLUB ATLETISMO LAS ROZAS Hombre 0:39:50.00 +12:45.00

27. 7 CONSTANTIN Ana Cristina ALPINO BENALMADENA Mujer 0:41:29.00 +14:24.00

28. 14 CASTELLANOS AYUCAR Carol INDEPENDIENTE Mujer 0:41:36.00 +14:31.00

29. 68 MUÑOZ GARCÍA Jacinto Alberto C.D. CUELLAR STONE MARMOL RUNNING TEAM Hombre 0:41:39.00 +14:34.00

30. 81 SUÁREZ LIÑERO Paula FIND YOUR EVEREST TEAM Mujer 0:41:50.00 +14:45.00

31. 65 MARTÍNEZ YÁÑEZ Almudena CLUB DEPORTIVO EXTREMADURA TRAIL Mujer 0:41:53.00 +14:48.00

32. 12 BIREN Alain RWF RUNNING WITH FRIENDS Hombre 0:42:01.00 +14:56.00

33. 88 VEGA CARRASCO Roberto HIRU TXIKIAK TRAIL TALDEA Hombre 0:42:04.00 +14:59.00

34. 21 DE BEER Olivier INDEPENDIENTE Hombre 0:42:14.00 +15:09.00

35. 64 MARTÍNEZ LOVERA Germán SA. MILANA ALARÓ Hombre 0:42:18.00 +15:13.00

36. 11 BERTRAND Lore RUNNING WITH FRIENDS LUXEMBOURG Mujer 0:42:33.00 +15:28.00

37. 9 BAREA JIMÉNEZ Ismael CLUB DE MONTAÑA TRITON Hombre 0:42:36.00 +15:31.00

38. 20 DA COSTA MENDES João Carlos RWF RUNNING WITH FRIENDS Hombre 0:42:49.00 +15:44.00

39. 74 PÉREZ SAORT Iñaki BALAKI SPORTS Hombre 0:43:06.00 +16:01.00

40. 42 GONZALEZ CEBALLOS Manuel Jesus INDEPENDIENTE Hombre 0:43:32.00 +16:27.00

41. 24 DIAZ DE CERIO ERTZIBENGOA Aitor INDEPENDIENTE Hombre 0:43:36.00 +16:31.00

42. 52 HERRERA RIVERO Melanie María INDEPENDIENTE Mujer 0:44:01.00 +16:56.00

43. 23 DELGADO QUINTANA Iñaki INDEPENDIENTE Hombre 0:44:03.00 +16:58.00

44. 73 PÉREZ RODRÍGUEZ Olatz SA. MILANA ALARÓ Mujer 0:44:09.00 +17:04.00

45. 70 PASTOR GARCIA Francisco Javier C.D. CUELLAR STONE MARMOL RUNNING TEAM Hombre 0:44:33.00 +17:28.00

46. 62 MACÍAS ROMÁN Sonia LA ARISTA CLUB Mujer 0:44:38.00 +17:33.00

47. 54 IBARGUEN MACAZAGA Zigor INDEPENDIENTE Hombre 0:46:03.00 +18:58.00

48. 85 VALERO RIVILLA Isabel VIDA SANA Y FELIZ Mujer 0:46:27.00 +19:22.00

49. 80 STUCCHI Jonathan INDEPENDIENTE Hombre 0:46:28.00 +19:23.00

50. 57 JIMÉNEZ CELDRÁN Ester INDEPENDIENTE Mujer 0:46:32.00 +19:27.00

51. 19 CUESTA OLIVARES María Del Mar SA. MILANA ALARÓ Mujer 0:47:16.00 +20:11.00

52. 15 CEBRIAN ALVAREZ Jose CLUB ATLETISMO LAS ROZAS Hombre 0:47:23.00 +20:18.00

53. 13 CALACO MULERO María CLUB DEPORTIVO EXTREMADURA TRAIL Mujer 0:47:40.00 +20:35.00

54. 35 FERNÁNDEZ SIMÓN Vanessa SOMOS LOBXS Mujer 0:47:44.00 +20:39.00

55. 31 FELICES LORENZO Rosa María INDEPENDIENTE Mujer 0:47:45.00 +20:40.00

56. 16 CHIESSA RIPAMONTI Diego INDEPENDIENTE Hombre 0:47:49.00 +20:44.00

57. 40 GARCÍA TRUJILLO María Dolores CLUB DE ATLETISMO OLVERA Mujer 0:48:12.00 +21:07.00

58. 76 RAMOS PENALVA Lucas INDEPENDIENTE Hombre 0:49:00.00 +21:55.00

59. 46 GRACIA DE PEDRO Maria TRIBOOST Mujer 0:49:24.00 +22:19.00

60. 47 GUILLEN LOPEZ Silvia EL HUSO Mujer 0:49:53.00 +22:48.00

61. 36 FRANCO Marco NINHO TEAM Hombre 0:50:43.00 +23:38.00

62. 49 HERNÁNDEZ TORRES Cynthia C. B. ROSER Mujer 0:50:58.00 +23:53.00

63. 86 VANDA Denter-Teixeira INDEPENDIENTE Mujer 0:51:06.00 +24:01.00

64. 58 KOBYLENSKI Emma INDEPENDIENTE Mujer 0:51:29.00 +24:24.00

65. 55 JARCA Corina CLUB EXCTA ROCA NEGRA Mujer 0:51:57.00 +24:52.00

66. 56 JIMENEZ AMOROS Ana Isabel INDEPENDIENTE Mujer 0:52:11.00 +25:06.00

67. 25 DOLATSHAHI Amir RWF RUNNING WITH FRIENDS Hombre 0:52:34.00 +25:29.00

68. 78 SALZARD Olivia INDEPENDIENTE Mujer 0:53:18.00 +26:13.00

69. 48 HENIG Belinda RWF RUNNING WITH FRIENDS Mujer 0:53:22.00 +26:17.00

70. 87 VAZQUEZ GUERRERO Virginia Cristina VIDA SANA Y FELIZ Mujer 0:54:23.00 +27:18.00

71. 82 TEJADO SÁNCHEZ Yolanda C.A. ALOVERA / SOMOS LOBXS Mujer 0:55:17.00 +28:12.00

72. 72 PEREZ PEÑA Jose Pedro INDEPENDIENTE Hombre 0:55:26.00 +28:21.00

73. 26 DOMÍNGUEZ ALDEGUER Rosario C.A.BENIJÓFAR Mujer 0:55:42.00 +28:37.00

74. 39 GARCIA BENASACH Isabel Maria CLUB CARMONA PAEZ Mujer 0:56:29.00 +29:24.00

75. 43 GONZÁLEZ RODRÍGUEZ Rosa Ana MTB Y TRAIL PULPI Mujer 0:57:35.00 +30:30.00

76. 61 LOPEZ LOBATO Luisa RUNCHIP JEREZ CATUNAMBU Mujer 0:59:58.00 +32:53.00

77. 63 MADRID VAZQUEZ Eva SOMOS LOBXS Mujer 1:02:08.00 +35:03.00

78. 84 TRIGUEROS MACIÀ Sandro C.A.BENIJÓFAR Hombre 1:05:13.00 +38:08.00