Eurafrica - Megan Wilson and Zaid Ait Malek lead after first stage
Time seems to stop when Zaid Ait Malek competes on the Eurafrica Trail. The winner of the three intercontinental editions of the event is also the first leader in this 2019. On Wednesday, he also established a new record in the FRS Musa 21, which this year opened the competition program with the only mountain...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here