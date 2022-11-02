Eurafrica Trail run made return to the Rock
The two continents, three countries Eurafrica Trail run returned to the Rock on Tuesday for the final stage of the competition. After completing the four previous stages in Spain and Morocco, with the last stage in Spain taking place on Tuesday morning in Algeciras, runners converged on the Rock to complete the grueling Vertical Run....
