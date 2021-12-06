Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Dec, 2021

EuroCOP says collision inquest finding has ‘significant implications’ for cross-border policing

By Priya Gulraj
6th December 2021

The Royal Gibraltar Police has been criticised by the European Confederation of Police (EuroCOP) for its stance during the recent inquest into a fatal collision at sea. In a statement issued after it was approached by the Gibraltar Police Federation (GPF) for support, EuroCOP said the findings at the inquest could have wider implications for...

