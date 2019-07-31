Eurohockey - Croatia make it three of three

Malta and Croatia battle it out for the second match of the day. Croatia quickly put themselves on the scoreboard, 10 minute into the match with another goal coming 3 minutes later. The first quarter of the match has Malta’s defence holding back Croatia as best they can, attempting to avoid anymore goals. The second quarter of the match had even play from both teams in offence and defence but Croatia manage to find their way through Malta and were able to score. In the third quarter, Croatia were strong in their attacks, scoring two goals, which allowed them to take a prominent lead in the game. In the last quarter, Malta manage to score a field goal and were awarded a short corner shortly after. The short corner was unsuccessful but was turned into a penalty stroke due to a bad tackle from the Croatian defence. This allowed Malta to gain another goal in the last two minutes. The final score of the match was 2 - 5 to Croatia.

Croatia’s Goal Scorer’s:

#7 Pavel Marković

#11 Ivan Bagur x2

#13 Filip Zlimen

#27 Anže Fujs

Malta’s Goal Scorer’s:

#16 Keith Bajada

#25 Juan Sarcia