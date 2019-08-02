Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 2nd Aug, 2019

Eurohockey - Turkey beat Slovakia by narrowest of margins

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd August 2019

Eurohockey Championship III Men Turkey 1 Slovakia 0 Turkey suffered the frustration of only being able to win by the narrowest of margins against a defensive Slovakia. Slovakia lived dangerously throughout the better part of the match after Turkey took the game to them from the very start. Turkey who had only won their one...

