Europa Advance Road reopens today

Europa Advance Road is set to open as from 10am this morning after weeks closed to the public following the fire in Power’s Drive Tunnel late last month.

The decision to reopen to road was made on Friday morning following a Strategic Coordinating Group meeting chaired by the Minister for Public Utilities, Albert Isola, where restrictions were eased.

The Government’s Technical Services Department advised those in the meeting that it is now in a position to re-open Europa Advance Road.

“This will be done with a traffic light system in certain sections of the road and will also include traffic calming measures,” a statement from No.6 Convent Place said.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution in this area and respect the signals at all times.”

“The advice from AquaGib is that our stock levels are sufficient to continue with the relaxation on restrictions regarding high consumers, albeit in a slow and phased manner.”

“The Government has therefore agreed to continue to gradually lift restrictions in place.”

A further meeting of the Strategic Coordinating Group has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon when the Government expects to hopefully report continued progress in its return to normal stock levels and usage of water.