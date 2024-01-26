Europa and Bavaria making it a two horse race in women’s division

Titans Hockey once again found themselves somewhat out of their depths as they faced an 8-1 defeat from Grammarians in the men’s first division. Titans, in their debut season in the first division have yet to settle down and find their feet after having been playing in the lower division and only now building a team to compete against the two top teams, Grammarians and Eagles.

Whilst the men’s first division continues to be dominated by the latter two it is the women’s division that continues to bring some excitement, although this two is seeing both Europa and Bavaria starting to open a gap with their opponents.

A 4-0 win by Europa upon Eagles keeps the green and blacks at the top of the table. They are closely followed by Bavaria Hawks who showed their strength in-depth across their team with a 7-0 win against a developing Titans.

In the men’s second division Eagles reserves were to come away winners against veterans Collegians who have this season had some positive results.