Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa and Bavaria making it a two horse race in women’s division

By Stephen Ignacio
26th January 2024

Titans Hockey once again found themselves somewhat out of their depths as they faced an 8-1 defeat from Grammarians in the men’s first division. Titans, in their debut season in the first division have yet to settle down and find their feet after having been playing in the lower division and only now building a team to compete against the two top teams, Grammarians and Eagles.
Whilst the men’s first division continues to be dominated by the latter two it is the women’s division that continues to bring some excitement, although this two is seeing both Europa and Bavaria starting to open a gap with their opponents.
A 4-0 win by Europa upon Eagles keeps the green and blacks at the top of the table. They are closely followed by Bavaria Hawks who showed their strength in-depth across their team with a 7-0 win against a developing Titans.
In the men’s second division Eagles reserves were to come away winners against veterans Collegians who have this season had some positive results.

Most Read

Features

Obituary: Local musician Brian Wade dies aged 77

Wed 24th Jan, 2024

Local News

Supreme Court hears claims police ‘acted unlawfully’ in property search

Thu 25th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Treaty negotiators are ‘very close, as ever’, further rounds likely on ‘final, crucial’ details - CM

Thu 25th Jan, 2024

Local News

EuroCity pedestrianisation project breaks ground

Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

Local News

Family of seven-year old battling leukaemia finds strength thinking of others too

Mon 22nd Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltars Volleyball U20 put up fight against Scotland

26th January 2024

Sports
Referee exchange with Maltese FA this weekend

26th January 2024

Sports
College grab themselves a win

26th January 2024

Sports
Calpe Rowing Club make waves in Seville

26th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024