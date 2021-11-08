Europa and Bavaria Pink get points in hockey 9-a-slide women’s tournament
It was Europa FC Ladies hockey and Bavaria pink who clinch the points this weekend in the women’s 9-a-side hockey tournament. Europa, who,played Titans on Saturday started strong offensively and maintained their momentum throughout. It was an early steal outside the D that set Sanchez off on an early run to goal. The Europa forward...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here