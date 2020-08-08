Europa and Glentoran reach agreement over Coleing
Glentoran FC and Europa FC are this Saturday understood to have reached a final agreement which paves the way for the release of Gibraltar’s Number one goalkeeper Dale Coleing to the Irish side. Dayle Coleing will be now be setting his sights on making a success in football in Northern Ireland after Irish Cup winners...
