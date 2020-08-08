Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Europa and Glentoran reach agreement over Coleing

By Stephen Ignacio
8th August 2020

Glentoran FC and Europa FC are this Saturday understood to have reached a final agreement which paves the way for the release of Gibraltar’s Number one goalkeeper Dale Coleing to the Irish side. Dayle Coleing will be now be setting his sights on making a success in football in Northern Ireland after Irish Cup winners...

