Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa and Lynx get first fingers to final

By Stephen Ignacio
1st March 2022

Europa futsal and Lynx futsal have started their pathway towards the finals of the Futsal play-offs with important victories. Europa, league champions this year beat South United 4-0 in the first of two matches (or three matches) as they bid to reach the finals which could secure the spot to play in UEFA Futsal Champions...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

As Russia invades Ukraine, a phone rings in Gibraltar

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

Govt to restrict Russian vessels entering Gib

Mon 28th Feb, 2022

Local News

Court to hear legal bid to quash ‘unlawful killing’ verdict in fatal collision inquest

Mon 28th Feb, 2022

Local News

In Casemates Square, Ukrainians stand together in call for peace

Mon 28th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
McGuigan and Martinez share Queen of the Road title

1st March 2022

Sports
Titans reach second division cup final dumping Eagles out in the process (plus full recap on cup competitions)

1st March 2022

Sports
Good relations through women’s football

1st March 2022

Sports
International Half Marathon planned for May

1st March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022