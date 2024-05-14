Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th May, 2024

Sports

Europa and Lynx will meet in Play-off finals

By Stephen Ignacio
14th May 2024

A comeback by Europa following last week’s first leg defeat against Bavaria in the Futsal Play-off semi-finals saw Europa push for a third leg. Europa managed to finish Saturday’s match with a narrow 2-1 victory enough to send the tie into its third leg.
A tightly contested match was to see Sunday’s third leg tie finish in a 2-2 draw leaving it up to the penalties to decide. Bavaria, who had pushed Europa all the way and had been fingertips from reaching the play-off finals were unable to come away with victory and saw Europa win 4-3 in the penalty shootout.
In the other semi-final play-off Lynx came away with another convincing win with an 8-1 victory to secure their place having beaten Laguna on both legs.
Europa and Lynx will now have to play a three legged final where the best of three will earn a place in the Futsal Champions League.

