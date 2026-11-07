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Sat 7th Nov, 2026

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Sports

Europa beat Hound Dogs

By Stephen Ignacio
7th November 2026

Hound Dogs adopted much the same approach against Europa on Friday, with little surprise as to their gameplan.

However, it was the Green and Blacks' lack of firepower up front and their continued problems delivering the final ball in the attacking third which were most notable.

Having already suffered four defeats this season, Europa have not been showing the same effectiveness they displayed last season, despite dominating possession against Hound Dogs.

It was not until the 40th minute that Europa finally broke the deadlock, with Rio Lozano converting from the penalty spot.

Second-half goals from Di Piedi and Garcia Perez added to their tally to secure the three points. However, Europa will have been disappointed with their overall performance and will be looking to raise their game further after the international break.

Despite the win, Europa remain in the bottom half of the table, five points adrift of sixth-placed Glacis United, with both sides having played the same number of matches.

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