Hockey cup tie weekend

It is a return to cup action in hockey this weekend at the Bayside Sports Complex, with four matches scheduled across the weekend.

First up will be a Division 2 Women's Cup match, which will see Grammarians Development take on Bavaria Development.

Immediately afterwards, at 12.45pm, Europa will take on Titans in a Division 1 Women's Cup tie.

The women's cup action continues on Sunday, with a 12.45pm push-off in the Division 2 Cup between Titans Development and Bavaria Reserves.

Prior to this, the men's Division 2 Cup will see Eagles Reserves take on Titans.

