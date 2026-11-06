Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Nov, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Tarik Road Prison Quarters set for refurbishment

Images created by AKS Architects

By Eyleen Gomez
6th November 2026

Plans to give the ageing Tarik Road Prison Quarters in the Upper Town a major facelift have been filed with the Town Planner as part of the Government’s ongoing programme to improve its housing stock.

The design statement, prepared by AKS Architects and filed with the application on behalf of the Housing Agency, stated the works would see the 1970s residential block be transformed with salmon pink and grey façades, green shutters, new windows and improved insulation.

The building, on Tarik Passage close to the Moorish Castle and former prison complex, had been identified in a report as requiring significant external repairs with an inspection revealing that there was widespread cracking, staining, weathering and deterioration of the building’s external finishes.

It was noted that scaffolding had already been erected around all four sides of the property at the time of the inspection.

The report stated that the windows and shutters were in varying conditions, contributing to an inconsistent appearance across the building.

The roof terraces were also found to have cracked and deteriorating tiles, uneven surfaces and sections of exposed waterproofing.

The existing parapet walls, which vary in height and include a mixture of solid walls and metal railings, would be rebuilt to provide a more uniform finish.

If planning permission is granted the building would get a new external insulation and rendered façade which is intended to improve energy efficiency.

All existing windows would be replaced with modern double-glazed UPVC units, while new openable Venetian shutters would provide greater control over sunlight, ventilation and privacy.

The design proposes a combination of salmon pink and grey tones complemented by Jungle Green shutters, giving the residential block a distinctive new look.

The statement added that the colour scheme has been selected with consideration of other recently refurbished Government housing estates in the surrounding neighbourhood.

"The proposed façade scheme for Tarik introduces a refreshed and contemporary appearance while retaining the building’s character," the design statement said, adding that the proposed colour palette would give Tarik its own distinctive identity.

At roof level, the works would include repairs to existing floor finishes, improved waterproofing and the installation of new ceramic tiling.

The roof would also be upgraded with insulation and improved drainage to reduce the risk of water ingress and improve its long-term durability.

The refurbishment forms part of a wider programme of improvements to Government residential accommodation, with nearby Tankerville House also identified for refurbishment.

Tarik Road Prison Quarters occupies a prominent position within the historic Upper Town, close to the medieval Almond Tower and Gibraltar’s old defensive structures.

“The proposed works seek to enhance the appearance, environmental performance and durability of the existing buildings while retaining their established residential use and respecting the character of the surrounding area.

The coordinated refurbishment of the façades, windows, shutters, parapets and roof areas will provide a more coherent and contemporary appearance to the development,” said the statement.

The design statement also stressed the importance of minimising disruption to residents while the refurbishment is carried out.

Contractors would be required to coordinate with occupants and ensure that safe and accessible conditions are maintained throughout the construction period.

Most Read

Local News

Conservation work to begin at Devil’s Tongue Battery

Thu 5th Nov, 2026

Local News

British national convicted under Terrorism Act banned from Gib

Sun 1st Nov, 2026

Local News

New housing prompts review of polling stations ahead of next election 

Thu 5th Nov, 2026

Local News

Pelagos responds to environmental concerns over £1.8bn data centre plans

Thu 5th Nov, 2026

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps silence Hajduk Split to claim another European scalp

Thu 5th Nov, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th November 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Armistice Day ceremony to mark 108th anniversary

6th November 2026

Local News
Orfila meets tenants’ associations over estate concerns

6th November 2026

Local News
Former Gibraltar International Bank premises in Main Street set for alterations

6th November 2026

Local News
Pelagos responds to environmental concerns over £1.8bn data centre plans

5th November 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026