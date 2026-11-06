Tarik Road Prison Quarters set for refurbishment

Plans to give the ageing Tarik Road Prison Quarters in the Upper Town a major facelift have been filed with the Town Planner as part of the Government’s ongoing programme to improve its housing stock.

The design statement, prepared by AKS Architects and filed with the application on behalf of the Housing Agency, stated the works would see the 1970s residential block be transformed with salmon pink and grey façades, green shutters, new windows and improved insulation.

The building, on Tarik Passage close to the Moorish Castle and former prison complex, had been identified in a report as requiring significant external repairs with an inspection revealing that there was widespread cracking, staining, weathering and deterioration of the building’s external finishes.

It was noted that scaffolding had already been erected around all four sides of the property at the time of the inspection.

The report stated that the windows and shutters were in varying conditions, contributing to an inconsistent appearance across the building.

The roof terraces were also found to have cracked and deteriorating tiles, uneven surfaces and sections of exposed waterproofing.

The existing parapet walls, which vary in height and include a mixture of solid walls and metal railings, would be rebuilt to provide a more uniform finish.

If planning permission is granted the building would get a new external insulation and rendered façade which is intended to improve energy efficiency.

All existing windows would be replaced with modern double-glazed UPVC units, while new openable Venetian shutters would provide greater control over sunlight, ventilation and privacy.

The design proposes a combination of salmon pink and grey tones complemented by Jungle Green shutters, giving the residential block a distinctive new look.

The statement added that the colour scheme has been selected with consideration of other recently refurbished Government housing estates in the surrounding neighbourhood.

"The proposed façade scheme for Tarik introduces a refreshed and contemporary appearance while retaining the building’s character," the design statement said, adding that the proposed colour palette would give Tarik its own distinctive identity.

At roof level, the works would include repairs to existing floor finishes, improved waterproofing and the installation of new ceramic tiling.

The roof would also be upgraded with insulation and improved drainage to reduce the risk of water ingress and improve its long-term durability.

The refurbishment forms part of a wider programme of improvements to Government residential accommodation, with nearby Tankerville House also identified for refurbishment.

Tarik Road Prison Quarters occupies a prominent position within the historic Upper Town, close to the medieval Almond Tower and Gibraltar’s old defensive structures.

“The proposed works seek to enhance the appearance, environmental performance and durability of the existing buildings while retaining their established residential use and respecting the character of the surrounding area.

The coordinated refurbishment of the façades, windows, shutters, parapets and roof areas will provide a more coherent and contemporary appearance to the development,” said the statement.

The design statement also stressed the importance of minimising disruption to residents while the refurbishment is carried out.

Contractors would be required to coordinate with occupants and ensure that safe and accessible conditions are maintained throughout the construction period.