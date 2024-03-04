Europa claim Hockey league title in style, as they and Bavaria put on display of quality hockey

Europa Women’s Hockey claimed the league title this Sunday in what was one of the best promotions for the women’s game, with a display from both Europa and Bavaria Hawks which took the chill away from the early Sunday morning start.

The early push-off was not necessarily the best scheduled time for the league decider, in which a draw or a win for Europa meant they would be lifting the title. Bavaria Hawks, their closest rivals, entered the match knowing that they could not afford to drop any points if they were to stay in with a chance to challenge for the title.

It was an early blow for Bavaria Hawks, who found themselves trailing 1-0 in the first quarter with Olivero-Mascarenhas providing the first of a brace she was to score on the day. A chilly breeze made for a cold spectator experience; however, even with an early start, the early Sunday morning encounter attracted enough people to watch what was an exciting match in which both teams provided a top performance.

Bavaria Hawks, undeterred by the importance of the match, continued to put their faith in their up-and-coming players, which provided a mix of experience and quality ready to try and match an unbeaten Europa, who have once again this season demonstrated how their quality on the field continues to progress to new levels.

Having gone behind in the first quarter, Bavaria found themselves stuck in their half in the second quarter with a high pressing Europa getting the better of play. It took some time for Bavaria to come out of their half. A green card after two offenses gave Bavaria a chance with one extra player but found themselves instead conceding a short corner. Olivero posing a danger with the young player in the midst of the action. Bavaria did clear the danger and looked like breaking, but some tough defending gave Europa another surge forward.

Europa kept momentum going and piled it on. A mistake in a stroke from a long corner gave the ball away to Bavaria, who eventually were able to get past the halfway line and deep into Europa’s half but only to lose it again. Although finding it tough to get into the final third of the field, there was no reproaching Bavaria’s commitment and determination. Both sides displaying a high-quality passing game. The differences being on whose defense could come out the strongest. Europa’s defense providing a solid performance on the day which halted their opponent’s progress forward. A stroke across goal getting past players just inches and Europa came nearer to scoring their second.

As Europa piled the pressure, four consecutive blocks with the feet by Bavaria keeper ensured Bavaria were still in the game as the defense tried to scramble the ball away. Bavaria holding on well and maintaining the score at 1-0 for Europa, although not able to create their own chances to equalize.

As the third quarter started, a mislaid pass gave Europa the ball, Bavaria, although halted once again, started to gain some ground on their opponents. The match was to see some intense action, with neither team shying away from physical contacts. Although a number of tumbles were seen where the umpires had to check on players, there were no confrontations between players, arguments, or even debates with umpires. Players got up and stuck to playing the game, taking it as part and parcel of the game. The behavior of players on the field a testament to the high quality the women’s game has shown these past seasons, with players focusing on playing the game and not distracted by rivalries or confrontations.

Bavaria in the third quarter were to see more of the action than they had in the earlier quarters as the match also opened up more with greater space to play through. However, it was Europa who caused the biggest threats. One short corner led to another for Europa forcing a good block and then a quick chase forward for Bavaria although it came to nothing. Europa continued with their pressure, grabbing another short corner which again they were unable to convert with a solid defensive display from Bavaria. The score still the narrowest of margins at 1-0 with the third quarter ticking away fast. Inching closer to grabbing their second, Europa saw the ball grace past the post. They were to gain yet another short corner forcing an outstretched keeper to see the ball out.

The pressure was to eventually pay off as Europa grabbed their second from somewhat of a surprise moment. A ball driven towards goal somehow flicked around away from the keeper and defense’s grasp by Olivero to secure Europa’s second.

Bavaria, although now facing a steep task to come back from being two goals down did not yield and kept prodding at Europa, although the latter, buoyed by their lead and having provided a strong performance, maintained their discipline and ensured they protected their lead.

Europa, with matches yet to be played for the end of the league, secured victory and claimed the league title once again. The green and blacks ensuring that they will once again play in European competitions next season.

