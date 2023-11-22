Europa claim Women's Hockey Cup title against a battling Bavaria Hawks

Saturday’s hockey cup finals day started with the type of excitement and physicality expected from a cup final that brought two sporting rivals together. There was no love lost between Europa and Bavaria in a contest that saw Europa lift their first trophy of the season through the narrowest of margins, much to the delight of the watching crowd.

A humid and chilly Saturday morning did not keep away the many fans that women’s hockey has been attracting. While not filling the stands entirely, those present—occupying a good part of the west end—had something to cheer about until the final minutes of the match.

Initially, Europa pushed Bavaria into their half during the first quarter, pressing hard, but Bavaria responded equally. Although there were no clear opportunities for goals after eight minutes of play.

The first quarter was very tight, showcasing a very physical game played in the sporting manner now accustomed to in the women’s division, keeping the umpires busy but not harassed as seen in past games in the men’s division. The first quarter ended scoreless.

The deadlock was broken in the second quarter with a controversial short corner decision creating the opportunity after a second attempt at goal. Bavaria responded by going on the offensive but was met by a solid defensive display. Hammond, collecting at the edge of the D with good composure, found her spot to score the second as the second quarter was coming to a close.

Bavaria started the third quarter by attacking Europa’s end and had a couple of short corners but failed to convert them. After some pressure from Europa, Bavaria came back on the attack, and in a short corner play, a brave slide for the ball, after it was well blocked by the keeper, produced a goal, making it 2-1.

Europa came close to scoring in the fourth quarter, although Bavaria increased their pressure. Ashley’s presence in defense for Europa managed to stem the flow through some intelligent interceptions.

Bavaria continued to build intensity as they neared the final minutes, seeking the equalizer. However, Europa held on and secured a victory that provided them with the first of the season’s trophies as they attempt to complete another double.