Europa defends successfully their Pepe Reyes Cup title
Pepe Reyes Cup - Lincoln Red Imps 1-3 Europa Europa FC made it three out of three as they claimed their third consecutive Pepe Reyes Cup title beating Lincoln Red Imps 3-1 on Wednesday. Although the league has as yet close to a month before it kicks-off, the annual Pepe Reyes Memorial cup was played...
