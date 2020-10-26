Europa demolish Europa Point in goalscoring Sunday festival
Europa 9-0 Europa Point Europa were caught out for just two minutes of the match. In those two minutes Europa Point, in their black and white striped kits seemed capable of causing an upset. It was the type of wake up call that Europa needed to start looking for the demolition act that would shoot...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here