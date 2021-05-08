Europa erase Lynx’s hopes with 6-0 victory
Europa 6-0 Lynx Europa’s Rafa Escobar was to take a gamble this Saturday lining out with both Leon Clinton and Liam Crisp in the first eleven. The injuries to Ayew and Olivero among others forced the Europa head coach to put out a very different line-up to that which many had expected. Both Lynx and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here