Europa expected to see new head coach in coming days
Latest reports emerging from close to Europa FC have indicated that a new head coach is understood could be announced within the coming days with present coach Rafa Escobar expected to depart the club before the end of the season. The club is understood to be looking at the possibility of placing an interim head...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here