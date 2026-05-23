Three wins out of three for Grammarians in Eurohockey Challenge II

On a roll after two wins from two, Grammarians faced Maltese side Hotsticks Wolves in their final pool match. The Maltese side had held both Sorokasari and Siauliai to draws in their previous two Pool B matches. Whilst adrift at the foot of the table, they were still in contention for a runners-up spot if they could muster the points.

Grammarians, already with ten points to their name, were assured of a crossover place at the top of the table. The draw between Siauliai and Soroksari earlier in the day secured their place at the summit.

Grammarians, however, were not content with finishing top of the table without at least trying to remain unbeaten.

Playing in the EuroHockey Challenge II men’s division final Pool B match, Grammarians went through the first quarter scoreless. They did not have long to wait, however, as Jyan Duo struck in the 20th minute to provide them with the lead. A solitary goal separated the two sides at half-time.

Ethan Balban scored the second in the 38th minute as Grammarians secured their second penalty-corner goal. Grammarians had seven penalty corners throughout the match compared to the Maltese side’s two.

With five minutes left in the final quarter, Hotsticks threatened to make a comeback with Gary Bonnici scoring a field goal, leaving them just one goal away from levelling the score.

Grammarians held on, denying Hotsticks a third draw of the competition and ensuring they maintained an unbeaten record. Three wins out of three secured them a place in the crossovers against the runners-up of Pool A.

Hotsticks doing enough to gather the point they needed even though having faced a 2-1 defeat and heading into the crossovers themselves.