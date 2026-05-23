Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 23rd May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Three wins out of three for Grammarians in Eurohockey Challenge II

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd May 2026

On a roll after two wins from two, Grammarians faced Maltese side Hotsticks Wolves in their final pool match. The Maltese side had held both Sorokasari and Siauliai to draws in their previous two Pool B matches. Whilst adrift at the foot of the table, they were still in contention for a runners-up spot if they could muster the points.

Grammarians, already with ten points to their name, were assured of a crossover place at the top of the table. The draw between Siauliai and Soroksari earlier in the day secured their place at the summit.

Grammarians, however, were not content with finishing top of the table without at least trying to remain unbeaten.

Playing in the EuroHockey Challenge II men’s division final Pool B match, Grammarians went through the first quarter scoreless. They did not have long to wait, however, as Jyan Duo struck in the 20th minute to provide them with the lead. A solitary goal separated the two sides at half-time.

Ethan Balban scored the second in the 38th minute as Grammarians secured their second penalty-corner goal. Grammarians had seven penalty corners throughout the match compared to the Maltese side’s two.

With five minutes left in the final quarter, Hotsticks threatened to make a comeback with Gary Bonnici scoring a field goal, leaving them just one goal away from levelling the score.

Grammarians held on, denying Hotsticks a third draw of the competition and ensuring they maintained an unbeaten record. Three wins out of three secured them a place in the crossovers against the runners-up of Pool A.

Hotsticks doing enough to gather the point they needed even though having faced a 2-1 defeat and heading into the crossovers themselves.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

For Spain, Gibraltar will soon no longer be a tax haven

Thu 21st May, 2026

Local News

Customs Gibraltar seizes nearly £25m worth of cocaine

Fri 22nd May, 2026

Local News

Specialist soldiers offer force protection to US sub 

Tue 12th May, 2026

Local News

Standby system for jurors after conflicts force five trial adjournments 

Wed 20th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa face second defeat in Eurohockey Challenge I

23rd May 2026

Sports
Team Gibraltar announced for Commonwealth Games

22nd May 2026

Sports
Eagles put eight past Swedish side in Eurohockey

22nd May 2026

Sports
Grammarians secure second win to head to crossovers

22nd May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026