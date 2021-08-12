Europa FC announce former Liverpool player as new Director of Football
Europa FC have this Thursday announced former Liverpool and Blackburn player David Thompson as their new Director of Football. The move comes just days after last season’s Director of Football Eddie Yome was announced to have joined the club’s executive board and become their new CEO. David Thompson, who is known as a BBC Radio...
