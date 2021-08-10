Europa FC appoint former Police Commissioner as CEO
Europa FC last week announced the appointment of former police commissioner Eddie Yome as their new Chief Executive Officer and board member. Mr Yome has previously held the office of Director of Football following his arrival at the club in January 2019. “We welcome Eddie who will report directly to the club’s Board of Directors...
