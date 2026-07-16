Europa FC end Conference League campaign with 1-0 defeat

After conceding five goals at home against North Macedonian side Shkëndija, Europa FC’s hopes of reaching the second round of the UEFA Conference League were all but over.

The Green and Blacks, however, were not to go out with a whimper, producing a disciplined second-leg display which saw them hold their opponents until the 86th minute.

Europa created some early chances, showing they were determined to bow out fighting, but were unable to find the net, finishing scoreless for the second consecutive match.

Europa’s European campaign came to an end with a 6-0 aggregate defeat, leaving Lincoln Red Imps as Gibraltar’s sole remaining representatives in European competition this summer.