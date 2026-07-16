St Joseph wave goodbye to Conference League hopes

A 65th-minute red card for Ferron proved to be the final nail in St Joseph’s Conference League campaign.

Having lost 2-0 to Bohemians in Dublin, the Gibraltar league runners-up had a mountain to climb under the heat of the early evening kick-off at Europa Sports Complex.

The club, which had recently tried unsuccessfully to push through a reduction in the home-grown players rule, fielded just one home-grown player in its starting XI.

Unable to break through Bohemians’ defence, St Joseph introduced both Jamie Coombes and De Haro in the second half, although the latter came on only after the hosts had been reduced to ten men.

Ironically, the match attracted a larger and far more vocal travelling support from Bohemians, with Irish fans making the trip to Gibraltar. The easing of border restrictions made travel easier, and their supporters created the atmosphere throughout the evening.

A goalless first half saw frustration grow before Ferron was shown a red card in the 65th minute.

Reduced to ten men, St Joseph had to play the final 25 minutes while already trailing 2-0 on aggregate against a Bohemians side that could sense victory.

Backed by their vocal support, the visitors enjoyed the better of possession after the dismissal. Half of the South Stand was packed with Irish supporters, segregated from the smaller Gibraltar contingent in the Main Stand, and they were the only voices regularly heard under the evening sun.

With the aggregate score in their favour, Bohemians had little incentive to push forward. Instead, they controlled the tempo with deliberate, patient passing that frustrated St Joseph.

The Blues had created opportunities before the sending-off to reduce the deficit but failed to capitalise. Forced to reorganise after the red card, they lacked the cohesion to seriously threaten the Bohemians goal until the closing stages.

Jamie Coombes won a corner in the 89th minute, and a robust challenge on goalkeeper Gerard Walters from the resulting delivery sparked a brief confrontation between players, forcing the referee to issue yellow cards to several visitors.

St Joseph had started with Banda as their only home-grown player, with Coombes and De Haro introduced after the break.

In the 82nd minute, Walters, who had rarely been tested, fumbled a free-kick delivery but was fortunate to see the ball bounce behind for a corner. It was the closest St Joseph came to finding a way back into the tie.

Under the intense heat of the 6pm kick-off, it was St Joseph who appeared to tire as the match wore on. Forced to chase the ball with ten men against opponents intent on slowing the tempo, the Blues once again suffered in the demanding conditions.

Although rarely called upon to make a save, Banda saw plenty of the ball from back-passes as St Joseph struggled to build attacks with any real urgency.

Six minutes of added time brought no breakthrough. Instead, it was Bohemians who came closest to scoring again, striking the post before the final whistle.

For another season, St Joseph’s Conference League campaign ended at the first hurdle.