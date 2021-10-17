Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 17th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa FC Ladies Hockey beats Eagles

By Stephen Ignacio
17th October 2021

The women’s 9 aside hockey cup tournament brought together Europa Ladies against Eagles Ladies. Eagles mounted the initial pressure on Europa who had to wait a while for their first attack. Eagles had three consecutive short corners which they were unable to convert. The closest they came was a shot going wide. Europa mounted an...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt sells Bayside site in £21.2m deal that includes two new schools

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Local News

Visitor dies of Covid-19

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Local News

Power cut plunges Gib into darkness

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Local News

Dog walker causes delay to inbound flight

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Court of Appeal reduces Lishman sentence to six years

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Bruno’s Magpies puts five past Europa Point

17th October 2021

Sports
Manchester 62 grab their first three points of the season against College 1975

16th October 2021

Sports
Valarino debuts with St Joseph with a brace and back heel goal

16th October 2021

Sports
Grammarians HC beat newcomers Titans

16th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021