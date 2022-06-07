Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Jun, 2022

Sports

Europa FC Ladies Hockey head to Turkey to debut in Eurohockey competitions

By Stephen Ignacio
7th June 2022

Europa FC Ladies Hockey departed on Monday evening from Gibraltar as they head towards their first Eurohockey competition.
The team were bid farewell by Gibraltar Hockey Association President Carlos Buhagiar at the border, the GHA president having only just been during the past four days overseeing another Eurohockey tournament that was hosted by Eagles in Gibraltar.
This will be Europa's debut in Eurohockey competition with the green and blacks having claimed their first two league titles after they were formed just two seasons ago.
They will now head to Alanya in Turkey where they will first face Swansea this Wednesday. On Thursday they face host Alanya before the crossovers.

The team travelling to Turkey is :-
A Nunez GK
E Silva
A Garcia
M Cano
C MacLeod
K Sanchez
D Garcia (C)
E Flower
L Flower (VC)
K Hammond
A De Torres
E Wood
A Mauro
R Olivero
L Garcia
G Gracia

Team Manger - G Flower
Head Coach - C Zammit
Physio - S Nehhas

