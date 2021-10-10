Europa Fc ladies kick off their season on Wednesday

Europa FC ladies kick off their league season this Wednesday with an evening match against newly formed Gibraltar Waves. This should prove to be an interesting encounter in which a reinforced Europa side will be playing against a side already growing in confidence after the debut victory against Manchester 62.

With very little to prove in their first season Gibraltar Waves will be Europa’s first big test to see if they can challenge for the league title against a Lions side which is brimming in confidence.

The oranges play Manchester 62’s youngsters in what should be a comfortable encounter if they maintain their momentum. An inexperienced Manchester 62 side will need to use this match to shore up their defence and gain experience . After comfortably beating Lynx, Lions Gibraltar should not have much difficultly against Manchester 62 unless the latter have been able to reinforce their squad with players who were understood to have been missing in the last match.

The reds should, however, look at the positives from their performances with the very young ladies having shown tremendous grit and determination in their debut at senior level.

