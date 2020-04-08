Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Apr, 2020

Europa FC open doors to provide unity between clubs

By Stephen Ignacio
8th April 2020

Gibraltar National League leaders Europa FC have continued with their drive to provide community initiatives, their latest calling on other clubs to join them or use their various projects to support players.
“We recognise that all clubs in Gibraltar are facing unprecedented challenges,” said club spokesperson John Moreno.
“At this time of need we would like to offer our support to all Clubs. We as a Club are offering our teams and players on a regular basis different initiatives so that all our players are kept busy.”
“It can be a skills challenge, competition and even activity booklets to print.”
“Our intention is for any team/club that wants to take advantage of this opportunity and accept this offer you can contact us via email on: europafc.academy@gmail.com.”
“You would need to provide us with a name and mobile number and we can share our activities with you to be shared to all your players.”
“In these difficult times we know how hard it can be to have kids in your house doing nothing, we just aim to keep the kids busy with the many initiatives and content we are posting, all related to football.”
“These can be available to all your players and members in the whole of our community.”
Some of the initiatives have been posted via their social media pages, however, as the club indicates not all of their projects and content are available online. However, the club has stated it will be ready to offer its other initiatives to others asking.
Among the clubs initiatives have been
Skills Challenge
“We have had a few challenges already posted and our players have sent their videos to us to share, with their name and team age group they play for. Links with how it is done has been sent as well for the various skills.”
Football Shirts Competition
“We shared a Football Shirt competition and all correct answers will receive a free gift.”
Activity Booklet
“A first Activity Book has been launched with various activities to keep the players entertained for a few days.”
Get Active
“By sharing our links on skills, children can practice some skills at home as you only need a small area and can stay active by doing this.”
Share Your Challenges
“We share all children’s videos sent to us, so that everyone can see, kids love to see themselves in Social Media. Tag us if you wish. If we see any teams/clubs with any challenges we will support and share it with our followers, do likewise with ours.”
Keep Talking
“We encourage for everyone to keep engaging their Players and Coaches during these difficult times. Our communication helps us support all our members during this period and we are in close contact with all within our Club.”
The club has called on other clubs to contact the, if they wish to take up their offer as they call on unity saying “together we will beat this.”

