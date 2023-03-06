Europa Futsal claim league shield

Europa futsal secured the league shield as they topped the league group table stage of the Premier league competition.

There was little to dispute as they walked away with a convincing 9-3 victory against a Zoca Bastion side who have battled hard this season to be within the top four.

Europa’s celebrations will nevertheless have to be put on pause as the format of the Futsal competition does not guarantee them the title of champions.

Europa will now have to go into a play-off competition to secure the title with Hercules, Lynx and Bavaria all looking to topple Europa and claim the ulimate title and a place in European competition.

Images courtesy Gibraltar FA

