Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa Futsal claim league shield

By Stephen Ignacio
6th March 2023

Europa futsal secured the league shield as they topped the league group table stage of the Premier league competition.
There was little to dispute as they walked away with a convincing 9-3 victory against a Zoca Bastion side who have battled hard this season to be within the top four.
Europa’s celebrations will nevertheless have to be put on pause as the format of the Futsal competition does not guarantee them the title of champions.
Europa will now have to go into a play-off competition to secure the title with Hercules, Lynx and Bavaria all looking to topple Europa and claim the ulimate title and a place in European competition.

Images courtesy Gibraltar FA

Most Read

Local News

New flight simulator’ add-on' offers Gib experience

Fri 3rd Mar, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Local News

One last run ashore in Gibraltar for navy man with warm memories of the Rock

Wed 1st Mar, 2023

Brexit

After NI agreement, all eyes on Gib negotiation as uncertainty reigns

Sat 4th Mar, 2023

Local News

Milder winters mean growth in rat population, and a challenge for pest control

Sun 5th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps 2022/23 League Champions with three matches to play

6th March 2023

Sports
Nico Bado and Shane Martinez Triumph in GDA Youth Super-League

6th March 2023

Sports
Netherlands won gold in historic women’s series hosted on the Rock

6th March 2023

Sports
Gibraltar’s U17s put in impressive determined display but unable to find comeback

24th February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023