Europa Futsal get thumped by the ‘English’ in first match of Group C

London Helvecia 15-0 Europa

There was little mercy given by England’s futsal champions London Helvecia upon Europa in the first of their group C Futsal Champions league preliminary round qualifier matches at the FFA Technical Centre Academy in Yerevan, Armenia.

Within 53 seconds from kick off the English side were on the scoreboard with a goal from Eduardo Antonio Tijerin Lopez. They didn’t take long to double their lead with Claudio Ribeiro adding their second after just two minutes of play. Just moments later and after a a couple more efforts at goal Denerson Henrique Fernandes Moreira made it three.

Europa goalkeeper Manascco was kept busy with two more saves before Camilo Restrepo scored London Helvecia’s fourth. Just two minutes later adding his second to make it five.

By half time London Helvecia had scored nine goals.

Europa had not gone without their own chances with El Andaloussi and Diaz Gallego having several cracks at goal, although missing their target.

London Helvecia started the second half as offensively as they had finished the first half although they had to wait for the tenth goal.

Fraile , El Andaloussi and Grech had their chances but did not capitalise with London Helvecia going 12-0 ahead after 28 minutes of play.

Ironically the match saw the Gibraltar club field the most British players as their first team with three Gibraltar players, a Spanish national and an Argentinian.

London Helvecia fielded two Spanish players, two Portuguese and an English player as their first five.

A final burst of goal in the latter stages saw London Helvecia increase their lead to win 15-0.

London Helvecia’s goal scorers were Tijerin Lopez (3), Ribiero (2), Moreira (3), Restrepo (3), Braga, Lucas Ferras, Rangel Sampaio and Inacio de Paiva.