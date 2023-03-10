Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Mar, 2023

Europa Futsal still face big challenge against Bavaria

By Stephen Ignacio
10th March 2023

Europa futsal might have lifted the league shield last weekend after a convincing 9-3 victory against Zoca Bastion but after 18 league matches they still face a play-off which will see them play Bavaria next.
The latter, who finished fourth in the table have won twelve of their eighteen league matches, having drawn one and lost five.
Europa will go into the play-offs knowing that they have only faced defeat twice in the league and drawn once. Their draw came against Lynx one of the other play-off opponents this season. Also one of the teams that have beaten Europa in the league this season.
Lynx, who finished third in the table will be playing Hercules, the latter finishing second.
Hercules are also the other team that have beaten Europa this season.

