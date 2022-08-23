Europa Futsal will face England’s champions at Futsal Champions league preliminary round qualifiers

Europa FC futsal squad arrived at Yerevan in Armenia where they will be playing in the group c matches of the Futsal Champions League preliminary round qualifers.

Their first match at the FFS Technical Center Academy will see them take on England’s Futsal champions London Helvecia at 2pm this Wednesday 24th August.

Group C Hosts Yerevan will kick off their group matches against Latvia’s Petro-w at 5.30 setting the tone for the group matches.

The 2022/23 UEFA Futsal Champions League season begins with the preliminary round running from Wednesday.

According to UEFA the 24 highest-ranked entrants – including holders Barça – start in October's main round, the other 32 contenders, including Europa FC, begin in the preliminary round, competing in eight one-venue mini-tournaments. The group winners each progress to the main round, which in turn leads to November's elite round, deceding the four contenders for the knockout finals in spring.

Europa will face the host team on Thursday 25th in what will be the second group match of the day with London Helvecia taking on Petro-w earlier that afternoon.

Europa’s final match will be on Saturday, after a Friday rest day where they will play Petro-w in the early 2pm kickoff.

Europa will be looking at producing a better performance than they did in their debut in the competition last year. Heavy defeats in their first venture into Europe left a sour taste for the Gibraltar club who once again face steep competition in the qualifiers.

Europa’s first opponents, London Helvecia is a London based club founded in 2007 and have since become of the the most successful English Futsal clubs with eight league titles and 6 FA Cup titles.

In 2017-18 they faced Lynx in this competition coming away with a 6-1 victory. They then repeated their victory against Lynx with a 9-4 victory in 2019/20. In both seasons they finished second in the group.

They were to finish third in the 2021-22 season losing 709 to TSV Weilimodorf and 6-7 to Cyprus’ Liqeni before beating Turkey’s Tavsancali 8-2.

Their 2021-22 squad included six Spanish players, two Portuguese players and an Italian with just three players from England listed in the team that played in the 2021-22 Futsal Champions League qualifiers.

There are no details of their current squad heading into the Futsal Champions League preliminary round.