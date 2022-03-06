Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 6th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa Futsal will face Lynx Futsal in play-off finals

By Stephen Ignacio
5th March 2022

Seven goals, four from Rodriguez secured Europa Futsal a place in the play-off finals which could provide them with a place in the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round. Although having won the league title, Europa face a further challenge to secure a place in European futsal once again. Their 4-0 victory in the first...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt ‘extremely concerned’ Gibraltar ambulances denied entry into Spain

Sat 5th Mar, 2022

Local News

Former defendants in Bland case file claim for costs

Fri 4th Mar, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

Now in Poland, a Gibraltarian man describes nightmare journey from Ukraine to safety

Wed 2nd Mar, 2022

Local News

As Russia invades Ukraine, a phone rings in Gibraltar

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Late goal for Europa keeps them within in the chase for the title

5th March 2022

Sports
Gibraltar Pétanque Association Presidents cup coming in April

4th March 2022

Sports
Rhythmic Gymnasts shine in Cardiff and Spain

4th March 2022

Sports
Bruno’s closes gap for third place to two points after beating St Joseph

4th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022