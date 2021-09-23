Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Europa Futsal win Luisito Bonavia Trophy

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd September 2021

Europa FC Futsal picked up what was the second trophy of the night for the club as they beat Mons Calpe Futsal 10-4 in the Luisito Bonavia Trophy. Following in the footsteps of their senior eleven-a-side side, Europa produced a strong and confident start to their domestic season leading for the better part of the...

