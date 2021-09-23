Europa Futsal win Luisito Bonavia Trophy
Europa FC Futsal picked up what was the second trophy of the night for the club as they beat Mons Calpe Futsal 10-4 in the Luisito Bonavia Trophy. Following in the footsteps of their senior eleven-a-side side, Europa produced a strong and confident start to their domestic season leading for the better part of the...
